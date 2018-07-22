Jewels in the crown: former doormen of Raffles Hotel now at boutique hotel

Brothers Swaran Singh (left) and Sarjit Singh were doormen at Raffles Hotel for 26 years.
Brothers Swaran Singh (left) and Sarjit Singh were doormen at Raffles Hotel for 26 years.PHOTO: LIN ZHAOWEI FOR THE SUNDAY TIMES

The former doormen of the Raffles Hotel, brothers Sarjit Singh and Swaran Singh have moved on to upcoming boutique hotel The English House

You might not recognise Mr Sarjit Singh or Mr Swaran Singh if you see them on the street. But in their uniforms, the two brothers, aged 57 and 54, had for many years been icons of Singapore.

For 26 years, they worked as doormen at the Raffles Hotel and were an instantly recognisable sight on the gravel driveway of the Beach Road institution.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 22, 2018, with the headline 'Jewels in the crown'. Print Edition | Subscribe
