Jewels in the crown: former doormen of Raffles Hotel now at boutique hotel
The former doormen of the Raffles Hotel, brothers Sarjit Singh and Swaran Singh have moved on to upcoming boutique hotel The English House
You might not recognise Mr Sarjit Singh or Mr Swaran Singh if you see them on the street. But in their uniforms, the two brothers, aged 57 and 54, had for many years been icons of Singapore.
For 26 years, they worked as doormen at the Raffles Hotel and were an instantly recognisable sight on the gravel driveway of the Beach Road institution.
