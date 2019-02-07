Jennifer Lawrence engaged to art gallery director

NEW YORK • Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, one of the most popular film stars in the world, is engaged to her boyfriend, an art gallery director, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Her future husband is Mr Cooke Maroney, 34, her representative confirmed to People Magazine, the publication reported on its website.

Lawrence 28, was spotted wearing a "massive ring" and enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner with Mr Maroney at a French restaurant in New York City recently, according to Page Six, which reports on celebrities.

She won the best actress Oscar for her role in the 2012 romantic comedy Silver Linings Playbook. Also known for her role as the heroine archer Katniss Everdene in the blockbuster Hunger Games film series (2012 to 2015), Lawrence has been nominated for three other Oscars for her roles in Winter's Bone (2010), American Hustle (2013) and Joy (2015).

Mr Maroney is an art gallery director at the Gladestone Gallery in New York, USA Today reported.

No date for the nuptials has been announced.

REUTERS