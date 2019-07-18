Jarmusch's zombie satire a waste of time

REVIEW / HORROR COMEDY

THE DEAD DON'T DIE (M18)

105 minutes/Opens today/2 stars

The story: Cliff, Ronnie and Mindy (Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Chloe Sevigny) are small-town police officers having an otherwise normal day when they hear news of the Earth's rotation behaving erratically because of man-made environmental damage. One by one, the townspeople come under attack from the undead.

Celebrated art-house film-maker Jim Jarmusch is known for a few things. These include loose plotting, laconic dialogue, bone-dry humour, American landscapes, and working with a coterie of actors, some of whom (Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Adam Driver) appear here.

What he is not known for is making a film with this much aimless goofiness.

This could almost be a stoner comedy, except there are no drugs, no jokes and not enough weirdness. His ironic distance, seen in how he usually prefers actors to underplay, feels too much like someone laughing at a private joke that only he and his pals get.

A mood of affectionate ribbing pervades the piece. One supposes Jarmusch is sending up small-town eccentrics and the conventions of the zombie genre.

The town's signboard tells passers-by that Centerville is "A Real Nice Place", for example. A song from real country artist Sturgill Simpson bearing the film's title plays on a CD, just before someone winks at the audience with a self-referential remark.

Jarmusch, who is a guitar player in the noise-rock band SQURL, enjoys integrating music and musicians into his work. Rock artists Tom Waits and Iggy Pop are actors here. Casting the wiry, hollow-cheeked Iggy as one of the undead is an inspired move.

The American writer-director's loose-limbed, naturalistic style has served him well in recent films, including the drama Paterson, (2016), which features Driver as a bus driver-poet, and the more comic Only Lovers Left Alive (2013), which had Swinton and Tom Hiddleston as an artsy vampire couple coping with boredom brought on by centuries of existence.

This comedy takes a couple of weak jabs at the people who put a right-wing administration into power. An obnoxious farmer played by Steve Buscemi wears a Make America White Again hat and has a dog named after war-happy former United States secretary of defence Donald Rumsfeld.

A group of young tourists - among them a woman played by Selena Gomez - drive into town and are immediately labelled "hipsters" by the burg's insular residents. The Gomez group wanders into the story before wandering out again - one more irrelevant thread in an already rambling story.

The limpness of the satire feels insulting. Coupled with the absence of other compensating positives, this gathering of celebrities seems like a gathering of celebrities done for its own sake and therefore, a waste of time and talent.