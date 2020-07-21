Japanese idol group AKB48's Kayoko Takita tests positive for Covid-19

Takita's sense of taste and smell has returned, and she does not suffer from any symptoms.
Kayoko Takita, a member of Japanese idol group, AKB48, has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the idol group's management company, the 23-year-old has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

A July 19 post on the group's official blog said that Takita had come down with a 37.2-degree fever on July 9. While her fever did not persist, Takita, who has been a member of AKB48 since 2013, noticed a change in her ability to taste and smell three days later.

A PCR test on July 18 confirmed that she has Covid-19. However, her sense of taste and smell has returned, and she does not suffer from any symptoms.

A member of the group who interacted with Takita, Makiho Tatsuya, has also been instructed to self-isolate at home.

Fans have taken to Takita's social media pages with get-well-soon messages.

One netizen posted, "Please take care and recuperate well," while another wrote, "Please be careful. I am looking forward to the day when you are well again."

