Japan festival at National Stadium next month

It may be more than 5,000km away, but fans of Japanese culture here can still join in the fun summer activities next month.

For the first time, the National Stadium will be hosting a Japan Summer Festival on Sept 8 and 9.

Known as Matsuri, such festivals are a regular feature during the summer months in Japan, from July to September. These festivals often feature elaborate firework displays and dance and music performances.

Performers and volunteers for the Japan Summer Festival here say they will put on a good show.

"When fans chant and cheer... and through our interactions with them, it can replicate the kind of excitement you feel in Japan," said a member of local J-pop group Natsuiro Party, who goes by the stage name of Miki (pink in Japanese).

Formed in 2016, the five-member all-girl group will be putting on a show on Sept 9, and join a range of Japanese dance and theatrical groups performing at the National Stadium.

The event will see a mix of traditional and modern aspects of Japanese culture, including a Pokemon-themed game carnivalas well as traditional Japanese crafts.



Ms Yasuko Norris, a Japanese tea ceremony and kimono-wearing teacher, will be participating in this year's Japan Summer Festival. PHOTO: COURTESY OF YASUKO NORRIS



There will also be a demonstration of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

Foodies can expect a good spread, including wagyu beef rice bowls, shaved ice desserts and yakisoba (stir-fried noodles).

The main organiser, Singapore Sports Hub, is working with the Japanese Association Singapore, which has hosted the summer festival here for the last 29 years.

Ms Yasuko Norris, a Japanese tea ceremony and kimono-wearing teacher, will be helping out at the festival for the third year.

"Events such as this allow Singaporeans to experience Japanese culture," said the 50-year-old Japanese national, who is a member of the Japanese Association Singapore.

"This in turn promotes better understanding and friendship between the Japanese expatriate community and Singaporeans," she added.

Singapore Sports Hub is also seeking to feature sports content during the festival, said general manager Peter Sullivan, with arcade racing games and Japanese-themed workout sessions in the works.