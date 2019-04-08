Jagger on the mend after medical procedure

NEW YORK • Legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said he is "on the mend" after reportedly undergoing heart valve replacement surgery in New York - news that gave his legions of fans a fright.

The band announced recently they would postpone the North American leg of their upcoming tour so the 75-year-old Jagger could receive medical treatment.

Industry tracker Billboard said late last week that doctors successfully performed a minimally invasive trans-catheter aortic valve replacement, allowing the artist to avoid major surgery that would open his chest.

"Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job," Jagger tweeted.

The British rocker was resting in the hospital, according to Billboard, citing anonymous sources who said he must lie low for four to five days so he can heal.

Doctors accessed the heart valve of the flamboyant Stones lead singer through the femoral artery in his thigh, Billboard said, meaning he needs rest to ensure there is no severe bleeding.

A representative for Jagger said the musician "has successfully undergone treatment", without specifying its nature.

"He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."

After the Rolling Stones announced the postponement of 17 shows in the United States and Canada, Jagger had tweeted that he was "devastated" and would "be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can".

"I really hate letting you down like this," he said.

Jagger, who has eight children, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, has maintained his energetic stage performances well into his 70s.

In their early years, the Stones were known for their louche lifestyle, with Jagger seen as the incarnation of the trope "sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll".

But today, the living legend is known for maintaining a meticulous diet and exercise programme to stay in shape, reportedly training with the Norwegian physiotherapist Torje Eike, who counts Olympic athletes among his clients.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE