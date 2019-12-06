It’s a holly, jolly Christmas Wonderland 2019 at Gardens by the Bay

Do you hear what I hear? Santa Claus is coming to town!

And at Gardens by the Bay, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The sixth edition of Christmas Wonderland promises to be bigger and better. Exciting new attractions and grand Yuletide displays will amaze visitors of all ages.

This year’s Christmas Wonderland will feature 10 new attractions, including the debut of a Christmas Parade, a brand new interactive Santa’s Workshop, a riveting mix of international theatrical productions, and more 3D light installations, in addition to the event’s traditional games and rides, as well as shopping and dining.

Here comes Santa Claus



Get ready to see a Christmas parade like no other. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND SINGAPORE



Straight from the North Pole, Santa Claus and his sleigh ride are set to enchant visitors in an all-new Christmas parade. Get ready for an extra dose of Christmas cheer on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as the floats make their way through the fairground together with your favourite Christmas characters.

We are Santa’s elves



See the hardworking elves making your favourite gifts and you might get a chance to see Santa Claus. PHOTO: REAGAN TAN (@REAGAN_TJH)



Ever wondered how much work it takes to create the perfect Christmas gift? Head to the brand new Santa’s Workshop for an interactive peek at what goes on behind the scenes. Walk through the enchanting forest and step into a giant wintery snow globe to see the elves hard at work preparing presents. This will be the perfect place for the family and you can immortalise the moment with a picture of Santa as he supervises his dutiful workers.

Underneath the Christmas lights



The luminarie light sculptures are a sight to behold. PHOTO: REAGAN TAN (@REAGAN_TJH)



What’s Christmas without the amazing lights? Feast your eyes on the majestic luminarie light sculptures at Gardens by the Bay. Over 360,000 light bulbs will illuminate 40 sculptures and Asia’s tallest luminarie Christmas tree at the fairground in a dazzling display. A 21m-tall Spalliera, made up of three towers with a connecting roof, will give all visitors an incredible 3D perspective of the light display. There is also the Walk of Peace, a new light installation that will mesmerise visitors young and old.

The magic of Christmas



Catch fun performances like the Trash Test Dummies at the new Meadow Theatre. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND SINGAPORE



Watching a live performance with your loved ones can make a special evening even more memorable. That’s why the new and bigger Meadow Theatre is the perfect place to be at. This year, there are four international smash hit theatrical productions for visitors of all ages to enjoy. Have yourself a merry little Christmas with performances by the award winning slapstick comedy circus act from Australia Trash Test Dummies, smash-hit London production Snow Play, a charming adaptation of The Old Shoemaker by local collective Five Stones Theatre, and magic tricks by New York’s famous illusionist Vitaly Beckman with Pure Wonder. Shows are separately ticketed and prices start from only S$6.

Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!



Experience winter right here in Singapore at Blizzard TIme presented by Häagen-Dazs™. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND SINGAPORE



Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Häagen-Dazs™ helps bring this picture to life with ‘snow’ in the tropics at Blizzard Time. It’ll be a great complement to the carnival games and rides, Christmas village and festive market. Gather everyone and step into a wintry Christmas at Gardens by the Bay.

Wonderful Christmas

Christmas Wonderland 2019 is happening from now to Dec 26.

Admission tickets start from S$6. Buy your tickets online and you’ll enjoy savings of up to 40 per cent.

All visitors will stand a chance to win Hard Rock Hotel stays at Bali, Pattaya, or Penang inclusive of flights for two from Singapore, a staycation at Hilton Singapore, weekend drives with Volvo, as well as shopping vouchers in The Great Christmas Wonderland Giveaway.

For more information and to book tickets for Christmas Wonderland, go to www.christmaswonderland.sg.