It is okay to hold on to the pain

The white golf shoes sit on a shelf in my closet. They have resided there for 14 years, since a muggy June day when my 65-year-old dad finished 18 holes of golf.

As his friends entered the clubhouse, my father sat on a bench and collapsed from a fatal heart attack.

The shoes, for reasons I no longer recall, wound up in my closet. I rarely think of them until I am rummaging for something on the shelf.

I really should get rid of those shoes, I tell myself. And almost instantly, I think... no, can't do it.

In her Netflix series and best-selling book, The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo preaches a simple decluttering strategy. If an object does not bring you joy, get rid of it.

But what if an object brings you pain? And what if pain is the reason you keep it? Is that unhealthy? Is it normal to keep a 14-year-old symbol of loss? Or just morbid?

I am hardly alone in clinging to a loved one's possessions. A friend keeps a tweed hat and scarf that belonged to her father, who died in 1979. "To lose those objects," she said, "is to lose the connection."

Yehuda Jacobi, author of grief memoir Beyond The Opened Door, has kept his mother's bottle of Chanel No. 5 for 19 years. "It is mostly evaporated, but when I smell what little scent is there, it is almost as if she is in the room," he said.

My dad's shoes do not evoke such pleasant memories. So why keep them?

Megan Devine, a psychotherapist in Oregon, has addressed this question in her own life. In 2009, her partner drowned, three months before his 40th birthday. The brown T-shirt he wore that day is still in a drawer. "I've moved four times," she said. "It's not going anywhere."

Too often, she says, grief is pathologised and treated like an illness. Yet not all pain is bad.

"Those golf shoes are a reminder of what happened," said Devine, author of It's OK That You're Not OK and founder of the company Refuge in Grief. "Sometimes, you need evidence that your person lived, evidence that this happened, especially in a culture that wants to erase the person, particularly after a sudden or traumatic death."

Erase the person? That seems harsh, but when people grieve, they are often pressured to stop feeling sad and move on with their lives, she said. At her partner's funeral, people asked Devine when she would start dating again.

Discarding loved ones' things can often spur a second round of loss, noted Los Angeles decluttering expert Tracy McCubbin, author of Making Space, Clutter Free.

"Clients often tell me, when they say goodbye to someone's stuff, they're saying goodbye to that person all over again," she said.

Ironically, people's lost loved ones probably do not expect them to cherish their stuff.

Ms Kelli Kehler, executive editor of DesignSponge.com, lost her father to cancer in 2011 and tells the story of one of his pillows.

"When you have cancer and you have a lot of pain, your comfortable positions become the centre of your life. So this was his special silver pillow," she said.

In the years since his death, her five-year-old daughter had kept the pillow on her bed. One night, she got sick, and as Ms Kehler cleaned the mess, she realised the pillow had to go. She felt anxious about it. But she also knew what her father would say: "It's just a pillow."

As time passes, people's connection to objects can diminish, as grief counsellor Claire Bidwell Smith has found. When she was 18, her mother died, followed by her father's death seven years later.

An only child, she experienced despair, depression and anxiety after their deaths. "As a grief counsellor, I believe that you can never fully be prepared, but I really was not," she said. "My mum had largely been in denial about how sick she was, which meant that I was also in denial. With my father's death, it was a double whammy."

Bidwell Smith kept a variety of her mother's possessions, including a ceramic Mexican serving bowl. Two years ago, she broke the bowl while scrubbing it - and could not bring herself to throw away the pieces.

And yet in recent years, as her family moved to different cities, she has said goodbye to certain objects. "The meaning has dissipated a bit over time," she said.

In my case, I think I understand now why I am so reluctant to give up the shoes. If I give away his shoes, I am severing a final emotional link to my father's life. And if I lose that link, it is like I further lose him.

Pain is real. Pain lives on. I can feel it when I see the shoes.

I am not ready to lose that raw reminder. And according to grief experts, that is fine.

As McCubbin said, you have to ask yourself: Why do I value this?

"Maybe every once a while, you need to touch it or smell the leather. I know it's funny coming from the declutter expert, but I don't think we always have to get rid of something."

Maybe, Devine suggested, the question is not whether something brings you joy, as Kondo believes, but whether it feels important.

For me, the golf shoes still feel important. And so they will continue to sit in my closet, largely forgotten, until I am again reminded of a special man and a very bad day. And I will welcome the pain.

• Ken Budd is author of The Voluntourist, a travel memoir.