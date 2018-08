Israel resolves funding dispute to host Eurovision

JERUSALEM •Israel's public broadcaster said on Tuesday it had resolved a funding dispute that threatened the country's chance to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest, hours ahead of a European deadline.

The country in May won the right to host next year's Eurovision when Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, 25, won the contest in Lisbon this year with a song inspired by the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

But a financial dispute between the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (known as Kan) and the Israeli government threatened to derail the plans, with a €12-million (S$18.7-million) deposit due to the European Broadcasting Union on Tuesday.

State-owned Kan had sought additional government funding to cover the cost, while the finance ministry insisted it pay from its existing budget.

But Kan radio announced on Tuesday evening that "the Eurovision crisis is over".

"The broadcasting corporation will today deposit the €12-million guarantee for hosting the competition," it said in a news report.

The guarantee is to cover cancellation of the competition in Israel in the event of circumstances beyond the corporation's control such as war or natural disaster, it added.

Should the broadcast from Israel have to be cancelled and the deposit forfeited, Kan and the government would agree on financial help for the broadcaster between themselves, the radio quoted the corporation's board as saying.

"Kan sees great importance in hosting the Eurovision in Israel for the state in terms of exposure and image and as an economic booster," the radio quoted the management as saying.

"The corporation believes that the government of Israel will do all in its power to ensure the holding of a proper and dignified Eurovision in Israel and will fulfil its obligations."

Another possible obstacle to the show could come in the form of pressure on participants from the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel over its occupation of Palestinian territory.

There are also concerns that ultra-Orthodox Jews may protest against violations of the Jewish Sabbath, preventing the event taking place on a Saturday night, which is when it is usually held.

Barzilai's victory in May led to an outpouring of pride and public celebration in Israel.

She beat 25 other contestants with her uptempo song Toy, whose lyrics were inspired by the #MeToo movement.

The winning country hosts the event the following year and the opportunity for Israel to do so was seen by many as a major victory against the boycott campaign.

Israel has won Eurovision four times. It was held in Jerusalem in 1979 and 1999.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE