Ion Orchard celebrates the meaning of time in latest campaign

SINGAPORE - Lifestyle mall Ion Orchard's latest campaign encourages shoppers to take a moment out of their busy schedules to consider the significance of time and celebrate life's defining moments.

The campaign, which launches tomorrow (Friday, Aug 17), highlights the mall's luxury watch and jewellery brands.

Themed "What Is Time?", the campaign centres around a cinematic video produced by Sweet Creative, a creative and content marketing unit under Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), and production house Rolla.

The two and a half minute video shows the protagonist on his wedding anniversary, reflecting on the meaning of time and significant milestones in his life.

Ion Orchard's chief executive Ms Yeo Mui Hong said in a press release that she hopes the video will "invoke an emotional cord with viewers".

"As the mall that houses the most number of luxury watch and jewellery brands along Singapore's famed shopping district, we invite our shoppers and viewers to take a step back from their daily time-starved routines to reflect on moments that really matter in their lives."

The mall has about 20 fine jewellery and watch stores including French luxury labels Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Chaumet and Swiss watch labels IWC Schaffhausen, Patek Philippe, and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Italian luxury jewellery label Bvlgari will also be opening on the mall's first level soon.

Sweet Creative's, creative director Tommy Lin, the storyteller behind the concept said: "Time is such a profound subject, a journey artfully and simply defined by some of the most beautiful timepieces. Yet, a timepiece is not just an object, it's a connection with a moment, bearing its own heart and soul. We want our audience to immortalise those moments, as chronicled by time."

Rolla film director Jake Nam added: "Time is given so we can chase these fleeting moments in life."

Speaking about how the short film alternates between coloured and black and white footage, Mr Nam said: "The coloured scenes represent life with time, while the black and white scenes showcase the moments we imagine to be larger than that - dreamlike and limitless."

The campaign will launch through SPH Digital including The Straits Times, The Business Times, Zaobao.com.sg and Zaobao.sg as well as social media and the Ion Orchard website.