Indian veteran actor Kader Khan dies at 81

NEW DELHI • Indian veteran actor Kader Khan died on Monday at a hospital in Canada, his family members said on Tuesday.

The actor died at 81 after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Toronto.

His son Sarfaraz told India's semi-official news agency Press Trust of India that Khan died at 6pm Canadian local time on Monday.

"He slipped into a coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16 to 17 weeks," Mr Sarfaraz was quoted as saying.

Khan's funeral would be held in Canada.

Born in 1937 in Afghanistan's Kabul, Khan made his debut in 1973 in Bollywood Hindi film Daag.

He acted in more than 300 films, mainly in mainstream Bollywood productions. He also wrote dialogues for more than 250 movies.

"A brilliant stage artist, a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film," Indian superstar and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a condolence message on Twitter.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also sent his condolences and recalled Khan's long career in theatre and films.

"Kader Khan Ji brightened the screen with his stupendous acting skills and lightened it thanks to his unique sense of humour," Mr Modi said in a statement.

"He was also a prolific screenwriter, associated with many memorable films. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers."

XINHUA