Shilin Night Market pop-up comes to Singapore

A pop-up market inspired by the famous Shilin Night Market in Taiwan makes its debut in Singapore in April. Called Shilin Ye Shi, it will be held over two weekends - April 19 to 21 and April 26 to 28 from 3 to 11pm at The Grounds@Kranji at the Singapore Turf Club.

While no vendors have been announced yet, there will be a mix of food and retail stalls run by Taiwanese and local entrepreneurs.