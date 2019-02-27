In short: Oscars without a host draws a bigger audience

Oscars without a host draws a bigger audience

The first Oscars broadcast without a host in 30 years attracted a 12 per cent bigger American television audience than last year's record-low viewership.

Singer R. Kelly out on bail

R&B singer R. Kelly walked out of jail on Monday after posting bail following three days in custody.

New claims prompt inquiry on Luc Besson

French prosecutors have dropped a probe on rape allegations against director Luc Besson, but launched a separate inquiry following new claims of sexual aggression.

Singer Rain awaits birth of second child

Actress Kim Tae-hee and singer Rain are awaiting the birth of their second child in September, said her management agency.