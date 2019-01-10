In short: Horror thriller Us to open South by Southwest Film Festival

Horror thriller Us to open South by Southwest Film Festival

The South by Southwest Film Festival has chosen one of this spring's most anticipated movies for its opening night in March: Jordan Peele's new horror thriller Us. The director's follow-up to his Oscar-winning 2017 hit Get Out follows a family terrorised by what seem to be evil doppelgangers of themselves.

Weinstein to go on trial in May

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will go on trial in Manhattan on May 6 on charges of sexually assaulting two women. He faces five charges, including rape, and a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Partially shredded Banksy canvas to be exhibited

A partially destroyed Banksy canvas will be exhibited in Germany next month, the Frieder Burda museum in Baden-Baden said. The work, now called Love Is In The Bin, will be shown for the first time since it was created in a stunt at a Sotheby's auction in London in October.