In short: Hoodie SZN tops Billboard for second week

Hoodie SZN tops Billboard for second week

Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie holds the top spot on the Billboard chart for a second week with his Hoodie SZN album.

The soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is at No. 2 while 21 Savage's I Am I Was takes third place.

Bruno Sialelli designs for Lanvin

A little-known, 31-year-old French fashion designer has been handed the keys to Lanvin, the oldest couture house of all.

Bruno Sialelli, who has worked for Loewe, Balenciaga and Acne Studios, is the fourth creative director to head the troubled brand in four years.