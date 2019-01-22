In short: Glass tops US box office

Glass tops US box office

Glass, a superhero thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan, dominated North American box offices over the weekend, taking in US$40.6 million (S$55 million).

The previous weekend's leader, The Upside, took second spot while Aquaman was at No. 3.

Gillian Anderson to play Thatcher in The Crown

Gillian Anderson has reportedly signed on to play British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of the much-praised Netflix drama series The Crown. The upcoming third season will see Olivia Colman portraying Queen Elizabeth II after two seasons of Claire Foy as the monarch.

Buffy returns in comic book series

Buffy the Vampire Slayer returns to her teenage roots in a new comic book series from Boom! Studios that arrives in stores tomorrow.

The series Buffy reboots the character and her friends, who return to their high-school days - in contemporary times, not 1997, when her television series debuted.