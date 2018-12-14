BRANDED CONTENT

In pictures: Christmas Wonderland 2018

Discover magical sculptures like the luminarie mirror maze at Christmas Wonderland. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND
Discover the magic of the season at Gardens by the Bay

Bryant Chan

Singapore's biggest yuletide celebration, Christmas Wonderland, is back at Gardens by the Bay for a December of fun, light and magic.

Check out this selection of photos from the festival, guaranteed to put you in a Christmas mood.


Be wowed by Rob Lake, one of the world's foremost illusionists and youngest winner of the Merlin Award, at his critically-acclaimed show The Magic of Rob Lake. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


The spectacular illusions in The Magic of Rob Lake are guaranteed to have you awestruck. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


Visitors will have the opportunity to make themselves at home at Santa Claus' house in Christmas Wonderland. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


You don't have to save up for a ticket to Lapland to visit Father Christmas this holiday season. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


Enter the magical forest in Santa's Grotto and meet Santa Claus himself at the end of the journey. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


An 8m-tall Christmas tree takes centre stage at the outdoor skating rink in Christmas Wonderland. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


This year's outdoor skating rink is the biggest one to grace Christmas Wonderland to date, and was specially flown in from Switzerland. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND 


Enjoy festive performances by some of Singapore's premier vocal acts at Christmas Wonderland. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


Visitors to Christmas Wonderland will be able to experience "snow" firsthand. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


At scheduled times every day, the tropical climate of Christmas Wonderland is transformed into a wintry blizzard. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


Win prizes at one of Christmas Wonderland's many carnival games to take home a memento. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


Christmas Wonderland's kiddy rides are fun for the whole family. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


With dozens of stalls to visit, Christmas Wonderland's carnival games provide hours of fun. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


This year's iteration of the SAVOUR Festival, called Slice of SAVOUR, features some of the trendiest restaurants from across Singapore, with gourmet festive fare from just $6. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


Treat yourself to sweets like cotton candy at the Festive Market. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


Photo opportunities abound throughout the Gardens at Christmas Wonderland. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND


Sprawl out on the Lawn at the end of an unforgettable night with family and friends. PHOTO: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND

Want to be part of the festivities? Tickets to the Christmas Wonderland start at just $6. Visit www.christmaswonderland.sg to find out more.

