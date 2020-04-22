Ikea shares its recipe for Swedish meatballs

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has taken its do-it-yourself motto to a new level.

The company, which sells furniture in parts that customers have to assemble themselves, has released the secret recipe for its signature meatballs.

The recipe, presented in the form of a typical Ikea manual, guides readers through the six-step preparation of the dish, which is made of ground beef and pork and served in cream sauce.

Ms Lauren Lourido, the country food manager of Ikea United Kingdom and Ireland, said: "We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we've released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen.

"Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone's life that little bit easier and more enjoyable.

Ms Lourido added: "Bon appetit or, smaklig maltid, as we say in Sweden."

The news came after McDonald's in the United Kingdom released the recipe for its sausage and egg McMuffin so that avid fans can recreate it at home.

In Singapore, McDonald's announced on Sunday that operations at all of its local outlets, including delivery and drive-through services, would be suspended for the period of the circuit breaker until May 4.