Hundreds of 'zombies' throng National Stadium for live-action survival game

SINGAPORE - Zombies took over the National Stadium on Saturday (Oct 26) as more than 1,200 people participated in Asia's first live-action zombie survival game, Zedtown Asia: Battle For Singapore.

There were two sessions, one from 12 noon to 3pm and the other from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

In the evening session, about 700 "survivors" - many armed with foam dart-firing blasters - were given missions to battle one another and the zombies.

About 30 participants signed up as "zombies", and with the help of professional make-up artists, were transformed into the creepy, menacing undead.

Survivors who were tagged by zombies would become zombies themselves and by the end of the session, 45 survivors remained.

The afternoon session started out with 25 zombies and about 500 survivors, of whom eight made it to the end.