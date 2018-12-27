How Spider-Verse animators created an original look

NEW YORK • Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse follows the adventures of an Afro-Latino teenager, Miles Morales, who has been bitten by a radioactive spider in New York City and joins forces with other Spideys from alternate dimensions.
It is one of the animation surprises of the season: both a box-office hit and a critical favourite (certified 97 per cent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) that has been collecting awards, even winning best picture from the Utah Film Critics Association.
