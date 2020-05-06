How a #WFH mum maximised the comforts of home

As a working mum, the past few weeks have been challenging. When the circuit breaker was extended, it became my priority to make my family’s living space more conducive for work, rest and play.

To enjoy ease of shopping and access to a wide variety of options, I went online to omni-channel retailer Harvey Norman.

Microwave popcorn, Movie Nights and more

With the school holidays brought forward, and home-based learning and video conferencing calls becoming the norm, it was time to upgrade my home entertainment system. What a difference it made to Movie Nights and busy workdays!

I perused an extensive range that covers all needs and budgets, and showcased top brands including Samsung, Sharp and LG. Screen sizes available range from 32- to 82-inches, for variants from 3D to HD to 4K TV. Audio visual peripherals such as RCA cables are available too.

TIP: While browsing TVs with different features and functions, keep a lookout for those that offer smart access to online content and apps. That way, the kids get Peppa Pig, your husband gets Vudu and you get Spotify.



I also discovered a wide selection of audio solutions, buying a soundbar for the TV and a speaker dock so the kids can play music in the kitchen as we bake cookies.



Sit back, relax, and enjoy

My family gathers in the living room most of the time, so I upgraded our recliners and sofa. The result? A space that is a lot cosier, completely changing the flat's energy levels. The plan: hours and hours of reading, relaxing, watching movies and playing console games!

Regardless of your décor style, you'll find the right pieces to suit your space and budget. I chose my recliner from one of three key ranges including IMG and La-Z-Boy. Designed in Norway, IMG recliners will have you gliding into a comfortable position you wouldn't want to move from, while La-Z-Boy options boast complete support via 18 optimum levels of comfort.



TIP: Upholstery is an important factor for consideration. Leather is said to last the longest, while suede is a good choice because it withstands wrinkling and moisture. Alternatively, go for naturally stain-resistant fabrics such as 100 per cent polyester.



Deciding on a sofa was trickier because so many made my shortlist. Did you know: Harvey Norman is the only place to buy Australian-made sofas in Singapore!

TIP: Australian sofas come with a 10-year warranty and are fully customisable, featuring uniquely strong wood, premium approved leather or high-performance fabric, and posture-enhancing Black Cat webbing support.



I was also attracted to the quality craftsmanship of the Italian furniture, which are made with carefully-selected materials and feature a good mix of traditional and contemporary designs to infuse effortless style into any home.

A selected range of recliners and sofas is now available at promotional prices with ready stocks for immediate delivery, so make the time to browse for one.



Creating a space for complete relaxation

Our bedrooms have also enjoyed a little makeover. Since the disruptions to our normal schedules, my kids have become more clingy and anxious. Concern for their mental well-being – and mine and hubby’s – led me to rethink how everyone can have better sleep in the upcoming few weeks, and beyond.

Bedding options, all exclusive to the store, range from queen sized beds to bunk beds to twin beds. The mattress range runs the full gamut: Simmons, Sealy, Tempur, Ernest Hemingway, Backpedic, King Koil and Hilker designs. Only selected King Koil and Hilker mattresses can be delivered immediately this period.

I also picked up new bedframes to complement our new mattresses. I chose some with additional storage below the sleeping area, because my kids have way too many toys!



TIP: Bedframes may extend mattress life by providing support and preventing weak, sagging spots. Flip your mattress every three months so wear-and-tear is not confined to certain areas. Also, avoid eating in bed: you don't want to attract unwanted visitors that could make your mattress their new home.

If you have extra space in your bedroom, consider a compact recliner. I picked one with a seat that moves forward, so minimum space is taken up. It’s now my little oasis where I enjoy a glass of wine after the kids go to bed.

For shopping ideas to make your home an oasis of comfort, click here.