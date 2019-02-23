Hotpot restaurant and tribute show

Tune in to ST podcast Life Picks, where Life reporters highlight the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

This week, we chat about Da Long Yi, the newest hotpot restaurant in town at Orchard Central, which opens daily till 6am.

Also, catch a tribute concert for home-grown music legend Zul Sutan at Hard Rock Cafe tomorrow. More than 20 bands and singers, including rocker Douglas Oliveiro and singer Jacintha Abisheganaden will perform songs that Zul used to sing.

Lastly, The Necessary Stage's Theatre for Seniors celebrates its 10th anniversary with It Takes All Kinds, a heartwarming performance about love and families. The show, which is created by residents and seniors through a series of workshops, runs from March 1 to 3. Go to http://str.sg/oECA