Hot Tracks

JAZZ

SOME OF THAT SUNSHINE

Karrin Allyson

Kasrecords

3.5 stars

Pianist/singer Karrin Allyson's sunny voice has mellowed with an appealing touch of smoke over the years. Having made her name as a bright deliverer of the jazz repertoire, she has finally released a clutch of 13 originals with Some Of That Sunshine.

This album meanders happily through a range of genres. It opens with Wish You Were Mine, which plays like a chilled-out take on Motown with its organ vamps and drum strut. The title track is an optimistic call to look on the sunnier side of the street that draws on straight jazz.

Gospel and blues lend their sass and strut to Shake It Up, with its call and response verse, but its lyrics urging people to get woke is a reaction to contemporary times. Similarly, the period bluegrass feel to Big Discount is countered by the contemporary lyrics, a shoutout to the #MeToo movement.

But Allyson's warmth is disarming, her attitude open rather than confrontational which files off any potential sharp edges.

What unites this grab bag of musical nuggets is Allyson's relaxed ease. Her clean delivery lends each song a burnished glow, the band providing classy settings that show off her sparkling voice.

Musician guests saxophonist Houston Person, violinist Regina Carter and bassist Lee Sklar slide into understated supporting roles, offering a twinkling solo here, a standout vamp there.

But the star is indubitably Allyson, her grainy timbre wrapping you up like a comfy cardigan on a rainy day.

Ong Sor Fern