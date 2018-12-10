Hospital patients can do with more rest

To give recovering patients more rest, some hospitals are allowing nurses to adjust medication schedules to minimise sleep disruptions.
Published
44 min ago

NEW YORK • If part of a hospital stay is to recover from a procedure or illness, why is it so hard to get any rest?

There is more noise and light than is conducive for sleep. Nurses and others visit frequently to give medication, take vitals, draw blood or perform tests - in many cases waking up patients to do so.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 10, 2018, with the headline 'Hospital patients can do with more rest'.
