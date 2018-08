Malaysian pop singer Siti Nurhaliza, 39, knows time is not on her side.

She hopes to give birth to a son after her daughter, Siti Aafiyah Khalid, turns one.

She married businessman Khalid Mohamad Jiwa in 2006 and had to wait till March this year before she became a mother.

Recently, she posted about her family bliss: "First time celebrating our 12th anniversary with this little angel."