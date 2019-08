This week, host Melissa Sim chats with colleague Olivia Ho about four local productions that audiences should not miss.

Catch Supervision and Merdeka by Wild Rice (Book at: bit.ly/2Kj3T05), funny man Hossan Leong's final solo show Hossan-ah 50! Love You Leong Time! (Book at: bit.ly/2KoUZ1h), as well as Pangdemonium's Urinetown (Book at: bit.ly/2ywGxib)