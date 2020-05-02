Wood wonder

Natural materials and muted hues give this home a down-to-earth and outdoorsy atmosphere.

This mirrors the lifestyle of the home owners, who are in their early 30s and enjoy wakeboarding, holidaying in places less-travelled and, most recently, gardening.

The only request the couple had when renovating their five-room Build-To-Order Housing Board flat was that it had to be clad in terrazzo and wood.

It might seem like a simple request, but not many interior designers understood the "feel-good" look they wanted.

However, Mr Sujono Lim of interior design firm Parenthesis managed to convince the couple at their first meeting with an out-of-theordinary floorplan for the 1,100 sq ft apartment in Punggol.

Mr Lim had proposed an open plan with a two-toned floor - the living room and bedrooms would feature a light wood flooring, and the rest of the space a speckled terrazzo floor.

The area comprising the study and kitchen was also configured in a symmetrical setting. Both spaces feature a set of ribbed-glass sliding doors, while a long wooden island - customised as a loose piece of furniture - sits between them.

The renovation cost totalled $65,000.

"We like the raw texture of plywood, but Sujono proposed a veneer that could achieve the look we wanted while being more durable.

"Everything else he proposed, such as the bathroom tiles and open kitchen shelving where we can display our Japanese ceramic goods, met our criteria," say the couple, who moved in in August last year after a three-month renovation.

The home owners - he is an information technology professional and she is a user experience designer - had a knack for decorating too. They used photographs from their trips to Ethiopia and India, souvenirs - such as a weave basket from Morocco - and plants to add texture and vibrancy to the home.

"Sujono did a great job with the space planning.

"The home is spacious for our friends to hang out in. We can easily refer to recipes on the wooden island as we cook in the kitchen and, when we work in the study, the ridged glass provides privacy without blocking out too much light," say the couple.

