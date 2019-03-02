Want a cosy room? Accessorise

NEW YORK • The walls have been painted, rugs rolled out and furniture installed. So why does the living room still feel not finished?

Because it is not.

What it needs are decorative accessories - pillows and throws, trays and bowls, stacks of books, maybe a plant or two - to make it look interesting and inviting.

"A room before it's accessorised is often flat," said Ms Alyssa Kapito, an interior designer in New York.

The trick is finding the right accessories, which is harder than it looks.

Here are tips.

Make a plan:

The key to choosing accessories is understanding that they all need to work together. You cannot just select them one by one.

Think of them as a collection, Ms Kapito suggested. That is why accessorising a living room involves more than merely buying whatever catches your eye.

"We always think about accessories from the beginning," said Mr Kevin Dumais, an interior designer in Manhattan. "As we're pulling the schemes together for different rooms, we look for fabrics that might amplify or accentuate the overall colour palette, or further develop the mood we're trying to evoke, and we hold onto those for later" to use on pillows.

Choose a colour scheme:

Accessories can either coordinate with the overall colour scheme of a room, for a calm, cohesive look, or deliver punches of contrasting colour and pattern to invigorate the space.

For an apartment in Manhattan, Ms Kapito used accessories in muted hues: pillows clad in a textured, off-white fabric and a camel-coloured cashmere throw, placed on a tan sofa, along with sculptural vases and containers in earth tones.

"It's soft and easy on the eyes," she said, but added a word of caution: "If you're working with neutrals, getting as many different textures into the room as possible is important."

Ms Fawn Galli, a designer, took the opposite approach. She used subdued greys on the walls, sofa and rug, and introduced bright pink in the stools and lamps, and acid yellow in a throw and piping on pillows.

The goal was "to make it vibrant, electric and exciting", she said. "It's just a tiny bit of fabric, but the acid yellow steals the show, in a good way."

Pick your pillows:

Pillows and throws, which add visual interest and comfort, should never be an after-thought. The right pillows allow people to adjust their sitting position on a sofa, and a throw provides easy warmth.

How many pillows do you need?

If you have a regular sofa, "a minimum of three and a maximum of five", Mr Dumais said, depending on how big it is. "On a sectional sofa, it could be more."

They do not have to match or even be the same size. But they should be part of a coordinated plan.

Add sculptural elements:

Think like a curator and arrange favourite bowls, containers, candlesticks, vases and other objects on tables and shelves.

If they have sculptural appeal, it does not matter if they are empty.

"You want a wide assortment of things that add interesting shapes and extra layers to the room," designer Shawn Henderson said, noting that "it's always important to mix the materials".

Ms Kapito is always on the lookout for vintage pieces that can serve as distinctive accessories. Unusual accessories add a touch of whimsy, she noted: "A pitcher filled with flowers is more playful than a vase."

Embrace your inner gardener:

Ever notice how homes in magazines often have big bunches of cut flowers and branches on display, or spectacular potted plants?

You can use the same strategy.

"To have that pop of green, that sign of life, is very comforting" in your home, Mr Henderson said.

That could be as simple as placing a few succulents in small, sculptural pots. For something more dramatic, try adding large-scale plants to create a sense of verticality, even in a room with low ceilings.

