'Ugly' opera house draws crowds

PARIS • The Opera Bastille was a laughing stock before it was even built.

Turning 30 this year, the larger and more modern of the Paris Opera's two theatres is widely regarded as one of the ugliest in Europe. And its comically embarrassing origin story - which even Mr Stephane Lissner, the company's director, tells through chuckles - begins with a mistake.

The long-serving French president Francois Mitterrand ordered a new opera house to be built in the early 1980s as one of his Grands Projets, like the I.M. Pei-designed Louvre Pyramid and the Grande Arche of La Defense.

After receiving more than 700 proposals, with the architects' names kept hidden, Mr Mitterrand and his aides chose a design they thought was by Richard Meier.

It was not. The name that was unveiled was Carlos Ott, a relatively unknown Uruguayan-Canadian architect who did not have any major credits on his resume.

But Mr Mitterrand moved forward with the project, committing to a behemoth that became the third-largest building in the city, after two other Grands Projets - the enormous Bibliotheque Nationale and the Ministry for the Economy and Finance.

Originally planned for the Parc de la Villette area on the outskirts of Paris, the theatre was moved to the Place de la Bastille, where the famous prison once stood.

The location made sense for the opening date, meant to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the start of the French Revolution, when the prison was stormed by insurgents.

And by the 1980s, the Bastille was a working-class area; this new opera house was conceived with a broadened public in mind.

On that front, the Opera Bastille has been a success: The average age of its audience is nearly 10 years younger than that of the Metropolitan Opera, and it is not unusual for the Paris Opera to sell out both the 19th-century Palais Garnier (its 2,000-seat house in the expensive centre of town, now primarily home to ballet and small-scale opera) and the 2,700-seat Bastille.

"I think a lot of people don't like the building," said Mr Lissner. "But the big majority today believes it was worth it because a lot of people are able to go to the opera", with more seats and more diverse programming available.

But while the Bastille has been a blessing in some respects - it also provided a wealth of new spaces for rehearsals and workshops - it has been glumly tolerated and mocked for virtually all of its existence.

The eminent French critic Christian Merlin, who attended the earliest productions at the Bastille, recalled finding the building "impressive but cold and grey, somewhat anonymous".

Mr Lissner said it is "absolutely not convincing, aesthetically, from the outside".

Inside is not much different. Even entering is a challenge: The door appears to be on the second floor, accessible by way of a grand staircase.

But it is rarely used and newcomers are left to find the real entrance on the ground floor.

Despite the building's size, the lobby spaces are narrow, crowded and brightly lit; it is nearly impossible to make it through an entire intermission without getting pushed.

The theatre itself, which occupies only about 5 per cent of the building, is devoid of warmth: Its stone walls and fixtures have all the charm of a hotel convention centre.

Balcony seats were designed to offer clear views of the stage - which they do, at the cost of some vertigo.

Singers and directors alike must contend with the cavernous space. Mr Manuel Brug, a German critic who has been visiting the theatre for years, said it is "not possible to be intimate" there.

There have been some improvement efforts. To celebrate the Paris Opera's 350th anniversary and the anniversary of the Bastille, this season, the company commissioned artist Claude Leveque to create installations, collectively called Saturnales, for both its theatres.

Light rods top the Bastille's facade like a minimalist tiara - they can been seen from around the neighbourhood.

And Mr Lissner, after taking over the company in 2015, installed a large screen above the steps of the Bastille, where he keeps his primary office. He spruced it up with furniture from the Garnier.

"When you are outside, you can't tell what kind of building this is," he said. "So I decided to put this screen outside to show the programme and images of the opera."

It is unlikely the Bastille will change further any time soon. Mr Lissner said that would be difficult and expensive. Mr Merlin hopes that the acoustics will eventually be improved.

But the Paris Opera is planning a new space there - a modular one, as once promised to influential composer and conductor Pierre Boulez, with room for an audience of 800 - that is expected to open in 2023.

After holding a competition, the company recently hired Danish firm Henning Larsen Architects, known for the Copenhagen Opera House and the Harpa concert hall in Reykjavik.

This time, there was no mistake about whose design had been chosen.

