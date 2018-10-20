True colours: Flat's bold experiment of different shades and motifs

Guests of home owners Antonia and Derek Rodriguez will probably agree that their four-room Housing Board flat in Kim Tian is a reflection of the couple.

Everywhere they turn, they are likely to find attention-grabbing yet soothing colours. From mint green in the kitchen to turquoise in the dining area, brick-like tiles in the living room to quirky wallpaper in other spaces, the 1,001 sq ft home is a bold experiment of different shades and motifs.