True colours: Flat's bold experiment of different shades and motifs

(Left) A wallpaper with a triangular motif gives this "lounge" area, converted from a bedroom, a quirky touch. (Above) Eye-catching lamps add interest to the master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe.
Accessories such as scarves and belts as well as necklaces are displayed creatively to double as decoration.
Accessories such as scarves and belts as well as necklaces are displayed creatively to double as decoration.
Accessories such as scarves and belts as well as necklaces are displayed creatively to double as decoration.PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KAFFY TAN
Brick-like tiles in the living room add texture, while turquoise walls in the dining area add colour.
Brick-like tiles in the living room add texture, while turquoise walls in the dining area add colour.PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KAFFY TAN
(Left) A wallpaper with a triangular motif gives this "lounge" area, converted from a bedroom, a quirky touch. (Above) Eye-catching lamps add interest to the master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe. (Above and right) Accessories such as scarves and belts
Eye-catching lamps add interest to the master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe.PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KAFFY TAN
(Left) A wallpaper with a triangular motif gives this "lounge" area, converted from a bedroom, a quirky touch. (Above) Eye-catching lamps add interest to the master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe. (Above and right) Accessories such as scarves and belts
A wallpaper with a triangular motif gives this "lounge" area, converted from a bedroom, a quirky touch.PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KAFFY TAN
A bold experiment of different shades and motifs, this flat is an expression of the owners’ personalities

Jacqueline Tan

Guests of home owners Antonia and Derek Rodriguez will probably agree that their four-room Housing Board flat in Kim Tian is a reflection of the couple.

Everywhere they turn, they are likely to find attention-grabbing yet soothing colours. From mint green in the kitchen to turquoise in the dining area, brick-like tiles in the living room to quirky wallpaper in other spaces, the 1,001 sq ft home is a bold experiment of different shades and motifs.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 20, 2018, with the headline 'True colours'.
