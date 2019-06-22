Tree's company

Married couple Tammi Lin and Mykel Yee's four-room Housing Board flat in Ang Mo Kio has a treehouse concept, which was inspired by the unit being on the 29th storey.

Anchored by the lush treetop wallpaper in their living room, the look is brought to life through soothing shades of green and wood accents.

Helping the couple, who are in their 30s, achieve their tropical-themed abode was their friend and interior designer, Adrien Ritzal of Adrien Kent Creative Studio.

The Malaysia-based designer provided creative direction - with mood boards and 3D renderings, among others - via e-mail and WhatsApp, so that the couple could execute the renovation on their own.

In the living room, colourful mismatched cushions, a handwoven chair from local rattan furniture-maker Chun Mee Lee and a counter for dining give the space a relaxed atmosphere that is perfect for lounging.

Ms Lin, who works in marketing, and Mr Yee, a civil servant, sourced their homeware from various places, such as Bali for the lamps and retailer West Elm in Perth for the cushions.

They also created a library-like space in the 970 sq ft flat which, with its darker olive shade on its walls, is a contrast to the rest of the home.

For the master bedroom, the couple, who moved into the apartment in September 2017 after a three-month renovation, chose a predominantly white palette for a serene vibe.

To create a walk-in wardrobe area, they removed the wall separating the adjacent bedroom and combined the spaces.

A partial wall now separates the walk-in wardrobe from the sleeping area, a design touch that sections each space and lends some privacy.

The home owners saved on new cabinetry in the kitchen by keeping the ones fitted by the flat's previous owner. However, they removed the doors of the top cabinets and refreshed the bottom ones with new laminates.

In addition, herringbone-patterned marble tiles replaced the old backsplash, complementing the pastel pink and green fittings and details in the space.

"We initially wanted terrazzo flooring, but Adrien made a really good call to run this wood-look vinyl across the home, which we splashed out on with the herringbone arrangement," says Ms Lin.

• This article first appeared in the May issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

