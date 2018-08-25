Trafalgar Square to get poetic mane draw

LONDON • Do not be alarmed if a lion roars at you at Trafalgar Square in London.

It is set to be a mane attraction at the London Design Festival next month, joining four giant bronze lions that have done sentry's duty at Nelson's Column at the site since 1867.

The newcomer is now taking shape, filled with resin-coated, high-density foam, before it is given a fluorescent red orange coat of paint. According to Xinhua, it is part of a digital arts project for the design festival, which takes place from Sept 18 to 23.

It is the brainchild of artist Es Devlin, who is tapping technology to enable the lion to roar out poetry, which will be created with input from the public.

The ever-evolving poem will be shown on an LED screen placed in the mouth of the lion.

At night, the poem will be projected over the lion and Nelson's Column to showcase the latest work in progress and inspire others to contribute.

The Dezeen design portal reported that the project is supported by digital commissioning body The Space, as part of its work to ensure the broadest access to the arts through digital technologies, and Google Arts & Culture.

Devlin, who is known for her innovative sculptures that fuse light, music and technology, said she got the idea for the lion when she was strolling through Trafalgar Square with London Design Festival chairman John Sorrell.

He told her that Edwin Landseer, who sculpted the four lions, never wanted his creations to look so passive.

According to the Daily Mail, he recommended a much more animated stance, but Queen Victoria objected to the lions being up on their hind legs.

"The thought lodged in my mind. What if we could invest the lion with a diversely crowd-sourced collective poetic voice?" said Devlin, who has previously designed sets for musicians Katy Perry, Kanye West and Beyonce.