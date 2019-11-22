Tour the members-only Straits Clan clubhouse and explore heritage sites in Tanjong Pagar this Saturday

SINGAPORE - Some Singaporeans may remember the row of four shophouses in Bukit Pasoh from its days as the trendy New Majestic Hotel.

Built in 1928 in the Art Deco style, it is admired for the elegant geometric patterns adorning its balconies, and the two dark green pillars flanking the entrance.

The 22,000 sq ft space has now been transformed into a members-only clubhouse with work spaces, alcoves, entertainment lounges, eateries, a gym and a spa; Only the Clan Cafe and Kin restaurant in the lobby is open to the public.

Now, some will get to go on an exclusive tour of the clubhouse on Saturday (Nov 23), as part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Day Out at Tanjong Pagar event to celebrate the area's built heritage.

While the clubhouse's interior is comfortably modern, design firm Takenouchi Webb has deliberately chosen materials and colours which pay tribute to Singapore's heritage and evoke a sense of nostalgia.

Terrazzo tiles and Shanghai plaster are common surfaces throughout, and much of the furniture is made with rattan or Indonesian teak wood.

There is even a jade-green onyx wall in the bistro inspired by tabletops in traditional coffeeshops, while the one between the lobby and restaurant comprises cement breeze blocks reminiscent of old houses.

Visitors may also be intrigued by how one of the portholes in the hotel's swimming pool - which looked into the first floor restaurant - has been turned into a skylight in the clubhouse's courtyard.

Besides the tour, the Day Out at Tanjong Pagar event also offers activities including a food trail by food blogger Mr Tony Boey, also known as Johor Kaki, and a free movie screening of Wayang Boy (2014), which stars Hong Kong actors Law Kar Ying and Michelle Yim.



The reading lounge offers spaces for work or private conversation. PHOTO: STRAITS CLAN



A self-exploration guidebook will also be available on the URA website on Saturday. Limited hardcopies will be distributed during the event.

It will lead users to places like Duxton Plain Park, a linear garden with views of high rise buildings and traditional shophouses on either side.



The heart of the club, the Bar is a convivial gathering space for members to unwind over elevated Singaporean dishes and classic cocktails with an Asian twist. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The Backyard65 booklet was designed and curated by graduates from the SIT-Glasgow School of Art Eddie Sim and Yeo Yu Xin, in collaboration with their lecturers and the URA.

The booklet also highlights interesting information about each site, such as the six-sided pavilion on the roof of the former Tiger Balm factory, which resembles the ointment's famous packaging.

Mr Sim, 27, told The Straits Times: "We hope users of the booklet will discover things about the neighbourhood we usually ignore in our day-to-day lives, and learn to appreciate it from a new perspective."

Sneak Peek into the Straits Clan

WHERE: The Straits Clan, 31 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 069118

WHEN: Nov 23, 2 to 3pm (session 1), 3 to 4pm (session 2)

ADMISSION: Free, registration available on eventbrite page

INFO:

https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/sneak-peek-into-the-straits-clan-session-1-t..., https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/sneak-peek-into-the-straits-clan-session-2-t...

Let's Makan and Jalan with Johor Kaki

WHERE: The URA Centre Atrium, 45 Maxwell Road, Singapore 069118 (Meet at Level 1 of the URA Centre, at the entrance near Toast Box and Huggs Coffee)

WHEN: Nov 23, 10am to noon

ADMISSION: Free, registration available on eventbrite page

INFO: https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/lets-jalan-and-makan-with-johor-kaki-tickets...

Movie on Bukit Pasoh - Wayang Boy (PG13)

WHERE: Bukit Pasoh Road

WHEN: Nov 23, 8 to 10.30pm

ADMISSION: Free, registration available on eventbrite page

INFO: https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/movie-on-bukit-pasoh-road-wayang-boypg13-tic...