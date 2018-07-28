Sun-filled beach house that withstood a hurricane

NEW YORK • When Larry Shields and Claire Cardone began dreaming of building a beach house in the Hamptons, they envisioned the home not just as their personal escape, but also as a magnet for family.

"We have three children and eight grandchildren," said Ms Cardone, 72, a healthcare management consultant. "We thought it would be an opportunity for them to come and see us and to enjoy the pleasures of being on the beach."