Stark simplicity

When Ms Norica Ng and Mr Jaret Sim received the keys to their five-room Build-To-Order flat in Bukit Batok, they were faced with myriad ways to re-design their dream home.

The couple in their 30s were open to radical concepts and wanted to do away with conventional furnishings such as a sofa and dining table.

They did not have a specific look in mind, but knew it had to be easy to maintain and complement their modern lifestyle. The couple, who do not have children, also needed plenty of storage space to keep the 1,184 sq ft home clutter-free.

Leaning towards an industrial style, they consulted a few interior designers before deciding on the ideas of Mr Kelvin Teo of Space Sense Studio, who added twists to the industrial look with unique accents, door and ceiling treatments.

The masculine interiors of black, grey and silver, with red accents, make for an arresting sight.

The first thing that catches the eye is the ceiling - LED tube lights criss-cross the wood panel-design wallpaper, with black steel beams intersecting along its width. This was one of Mr Teo's masterpieces, which he says was inspired by the look of loft spaces overseas.

"I wanted to make the home look like an apartment in New York and not a normal HDB unit. The ceiling is critical when one wants to really transform a space," he adds.

He notes how the ceilings of traditional cottage houses in the West are rarely bare, with exposed structural beams and panelled ceilings, and his design is a modern reinterpretation of that look.

In the living room, he built a platform for the couple to relax in front of the TV set. There are two steps leading up to it and it sports a unique design - its wooden decking is seemingly supported by I-beams which can be made out from its edges.

"Initially, we wanted a cosy area for us to watch TV without a couch," says Mr Sim. "But I think Kelvin's platform idea turned out nicely. When we lie on our bean bags to watch TV, it is very comfortable because the screen is at eye level."

The couple have their meals at the peninsula counter, which was extended into the spacious living room. The kitchen counter is clad in wood-look laminate, while the cabinet door panels look like gear cases used by musicians to store their equipment.

Surprises abound in this modern home. What appears to be a door for an escape route turns out to be the entrance to the common bathroom. This cheeky touch is enhanced with a fluorescent exit sign over its red door and a decorative crash bar.

The front gate has unfinished wooden planks nailed on it in a random but tasteful fashion.

Despite the home's seemingly serious palette, the home owners, who have a dog, are a fun-loving pair. A larger-than-life hand-painted mural of a geisha, inspired by one of their favourite artists, is the focal point in the living room.

The five-month renovation set them back $70,000, excluding furnishings, but they love their new home and enjoyed the journey of creating it with a designer who knew just what they wanted.

• This article first appeared in the March issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

