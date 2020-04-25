Small luxuries

For this home owner, it was very clear from the start what he wanted for his bachelor pad.

As the two-bedroom condominium apartment in Upper Thomson was modestly sized, his priorities were to optimise the internal space and create more storage.

Design-wise, he preferred a clean and uncluttered look that is modern, timeless and chic, with a splash of colour.

His brief to Mr Adrian Heng, founder and principal consultant of SpaceOne Interior Design Consultancy, also called for a flexible furniture layout that can be modified according to his needs, such as when hosting gatherings.

"The home has to be practical and comfortable and where I can inject my personality over time", says the home owner, an engineer who is in his 40s and lives in the apartment with his two cats.

Beyond these requirements, he gave Mr Heng free rein of the design scheme. "In addition to the usual sketches and collages, Adrian took me to view some of his ongoing projects. I especially like his geometric designs, hidden-door concept and bespoke furnishings, which were eventually incorporated into my home," he says.

He declined to reveal the cost of the two-month renovation. He moved in in the middle of last year.

There were also a few other aspects pertaining to his interests and lifestyle that he requested Mr Heng to take into consideration.

The first is immediately apparent when visitors enter the 700 sq ft apartment.

Taking pride of place in the entrance foyer is the owner's Officer Cadet School ceremonial sword that he received on his commissioning, prominently displayed in a custom-made wall-hung showcase. "It reflects my commitment to national service," he says.

The living room used to be a bedroom. The walls were removed to create a more spacious living and dining zone, which incorporates a small workspace against a full-height window.

To address the owner's request for greater flexibility, the bespoke dining table, sofa and ottoman have hexagonal forms that allow them to be reconfigured according to usage. The sofa and ottoman can be combined into a daybed.

The balcony offers a pocket of green that addresses the owner's preference to be close to nature. With simple outdoor furniture and a few plants, Mr Heng turned the balcony into an inviting space.

As art is another one of the owner's interests, Mr Heng ensured that there was sufficient wall space for hanging it. The pieces on the dining and balcony walls were specially commissioned and customised by art gallery Ode to Art.

"The interior palette is predominantly grey, so I selected prints that inject a pop of colour, which is also what the owner likes," he says.

The wall along the corridor leading to the master bedroom comprises a series of concealed panels and a door which hides storage cabinets, the electrical distribution board panel and the common bathroom.

Mr Heng also made provisions for the cats. At one end of the built-in carpentry, there is space to tuck the cat litter and scratch post as well as a nook for the cats to hide.

In the master bedroom, the most striking element is the feature wall behind the bed. It comprises timber strips that have been cut from their original 2.4m lengths, then painstakingly pieced together into square modules that are rotated to form a geometric pattern.

The owner says of the final look: "I am generally a laid-back, simple and practical person and the interior reflects that. It is a home where I can relax and unwind."

• This article first appeared in the February 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

