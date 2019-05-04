Sleep easy, rest pretty: 10 bedroom designs to aspire to

1. Big on art



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; DESIGN: MUSEUM HOMES



Art collectors, this look is for you. Make space for your prized collection and dedicate the best spots in your room for your favourite piece. A large artwork above your headboard is sure to make a statement in this intimate space.

2. Portals and frames



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; DESIGN: TLD.DESIGN



To easily delineate spaces within the bedroom, design alcoves that help frame the bed or windows or even a feature wall. This way, the room looks neat, with space-planning well thought out.

3. Warming up



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; DESIGN: SUHAIMI LAZIM



Add a warm glow to the space with wood finishes all around. The natural grain and textures give a touch of elegance too. Complete the cosy ambience with the use of warm-white lighting.

4. Look up



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES



If you have the luxury of a high ceiling in your bedroom, play up the feature. Think of ways to draw the eye up, with interesting architectural details such as exposed beams and structures. This strategy is a good way to hide any unsightly exposed wires or trunking too, by running them along the beams.

5. Clean slate



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; DESIGN: KYOOB-ID



Keep your bedroom design simple yet edgy. With raw elements such as concrete screed finishes, you will have a clean slate to work with - dress up the space with fun accessories and knick-knacks for a personal touch.

6. Pops of pastels



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES



If grey seems too dreary, complement it with pops of pastel hues, such as a pink headboard or a peach wall organiser. It will also help balance the sense of masculinity and femininity in the space.

7. Splashes of colour



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; DESIGN: EIGHTYTWO



Bold hues of green and blue, paired with wood and grey tones, can channel the look of Nordic-inspired interiors.

8. Industrial influences



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; DESIGN: WHIZ CONCEPTS



Embrace the industrial look in its entirety and go with exposed cables and bulbs, and textural surfaces such as raw brick walls. The tactility that this interior design style offers is something many appreciate.

9. Stylishly luxurious

Take inspiration from posh hotel suites and get that look for your bedroom. Decorate with opulent accessories, from a classy chandelier to gold-finished bedside lamps, and create cosiness with soft furnishings such as blackout curtains and throw pillows.



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; DESIGN: ENOCH INTERIORS



10. Pretty in prints



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; DESIGN: WY-TO



With a mostly white palette - minus the parquet flooring, which helps ground the look - an artistic choice of wallpaper lends character to the space.

• This article first appeared in the February issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

