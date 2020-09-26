Sleek space for six

For this family of six, being near the children's paternal grandparents was the priority when they moved into their Choa Chu Kang Housing Board flat in November 2018.

The flexibility of space was also important as they wanted to reconfigure the 1,300 sq ft unit to comfortably house everyone.

When one steps into their five-room flat, though, it is difficult to tell that there are four children, aged two to 11, living here.

Lovingly designed by home owner T.S. Wong, 42, who runs design firm MOW Interior with business partner and co-founder Shermaine Ong, the flat feels more like an elegant restaurant or art gallery.

The two-month renovation cost about $150,000.

Storage space was key in hiding the bric-a-brac that comes with the day-to-day life of a large family.

Mr Wong reconfigured the kitchen so there would be more space for the main storeroom. He also made sure to incorporate plenty of cupboard space along the walls and to have it hidden behind continuous panelling.

But rather than blending into the rest of the home, the panelling - also known as French moulding - is a feature in itself. Done in the same deep blue as the kitchen cabinets and accented by brass handles, the panelling adds a distinctively classic yet contemporary look.

Mr Wong also did away with the service yard to make space for both wet and dry kitchens. "Our family cooks a lot, so we needed to make sure the grease didn't get into the rest of the house," he says.

An essential part of the design process was knowing when to splurge and save. The counters feature an elegant Calacatta Gold quartz surface from Silestone's Eternal Collection, while some of the home accessories, including the abstract painting that dominates the dining room, were purchased from online shopping website Taobao.

Everything comes together, thanks to Mr Wong's eye for detail. "I wanted everything to be gold, so you can see that the tap, sink and even my water dispenser are all gold," he says with a laugh. These pop against the neutrals and deep blue of the home's palette, lending an elegant touch.

The attention to detail continues throughout the home.

The wardrobes in the master bedroom feature the same French moulding in white, for instance, and the switches in the home have the same champagne hue from wiring specialist Legrand's Galion series.

The bunting in the children's rooms lends a playful touch.

These accents were part of the design input from Mr Wong's analyst wife Sharon and Ms Ong, his business partner who is an interior designer specialising in home styling.

He adds: "We wanted the design to be a fusion of both designers' ideas, not just mine."

This article first appeared in the September 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

