Singapore projects on display at 16th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale

SINGAPORE - A cloud-like lattice of acrylic knots that transmits light and captures the scent of the Vanda Miss Joaquim flower will form the centrepiece of the Singapore Pavilion at the Venice Biennale later this month (May).

Details of the Singapore Pavilion were announced at a press conference on Thursday (May 3).

The two inverted acrylic pyramids, which will be suspended from the ceiling of the Sale d'Armi building in the Arsenale area, were designed by curators Wu Yen Yen and Jason Lim and handcrafted mostly by students from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The Singapore Pavilion's No More Free Space? exhibition features light projections, videos and images of 12 accessible, "free spaces" in land-scarce Singapore designed by architects, urban planners and place-makers.

These include the Enabling Village, a community space dedicated to integrating people with disabilities in society; Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park; Khoo Teck Puat Hospital; and Lucky Shophouse, a bookstore turned house.

This is part of the 16th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, which will run from May 26 to Nov 25 this year.

No More Free Space?, in what is Singapore's sixth time having a showcase at the International Architecture Exhibition, is a response to the Biennale's theme of "Freespace" this year - which organisers have said describes "the generosity of spirit and a sense of humanity at the core of architecture's agenda".

Singapore, home to 5.6 million people spread over 720 sq km, has one of the highest population densities in the world.

The Singapore Pavilion was commissioned by the DesignSingapore Council (Dsg) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), and curated by SUTD in collaboration with NUS' Department of Architecture.

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said in a statement to the media that the Singapore Pavilion embodies the ethos of the Singapore story - one of turning adversity into opportunity.

"Our architects have not allowed limited physical space to limit their ambitions. They have used their imagination to create more with less, which is also relevant for a rapidly urbanising Asia and the world."

Mr Larry Ng, URA's group director of architecture and urban design excellence, said that good design in Singapore's spaces "not only sparks imagination, but can also evoke wonder and turn spaces from the functional and utilitarian into a delightful community asset".

The works on display in No More Free Space? will be restaged for the public in Singapore next year.

