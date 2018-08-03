Singapore Garden Festival offshoot to run next year at Jurong Lake Gardens West

SINGAPORE - Plant-lovers who haven't had enough of the Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) can look forward to a new offshoot of the show at Jurong Lake Gardens West next year.

The SGF Horticulture Show will feature landscape and plant exhibits, competitions, retail areas and workshops from April 27 to May 5.

The festival's main show at Gardens by the Bay, which began on July 21 and ends on Friday (Aug 3), has so far drawn more than 600,000 visitors - a record for the tropical floral and garden show.

One of the highlights of next year's SGF Horticulture Show, which is organised by the National Parks Board (NParks), is the Horticultural Plant Competition.

Growers and hobbyists can win prizes for their foliage plants, gesneriads, bromeliads, succulents, carnivorous plants, ferns, flowering plants and edibles.

Mr Ng Cheow Kheng, NParks' Group Director of Horticulture and Community Gardening, said: "We have seen a growing interest in gardening - through the increase in Community in Bloom gardens, and overall visitorship to our parks and events.

"We see more people keen on creating their own mini gardens, balcony gardens or getting involved in community gardening in their neighbourhoods, and felt that it is timely for a national horticulture show with competitions that celebrate the fruits of their labour."

The preliminary selection round for the SGF's biennial Floral Windows to the World contest will also take place at the SGF Horticulture Show, giving floral designers more time to prepare.

More details will be available at www.singaporegardenfestival.com from end September (2018).