Singapore Garden Festival: Landscape and garden designers scoop up accolades

SINGAPORE - A garden by Malaysian landscape designer Inch Lim that celebrates the beauty of wayside plants has bagged one of the top prizes at the Singapore Garden Festival.

The Wild And The Restless, an 80 sq m garden with a tall, curving bamboo screen, features mostly native wild plants or exotics that have migrated from places such as the Americas to become common wayside plants in South-east Asia.

It will be showcased at the biennial festival, which returns to Gardens By The Bay on Saturday (July 21) with a variety of displays by acclaimed garden and floral designers.

The garden won Lim, 63, the Best of Show, Gold and Horticulture Excellence awards in the competitive landscape gardens category - the second festival in a row he has done so.

Lim spent six months working on the garden before putting it together in the space of 10 days. "We virtually built the garden twice - we made everything first, moved it, then built it again," he said.

His is one of 13 fantasy and landscape show gardens on display, created by award-winning local and international garden designers.

This is the first year all show gardens at the SGF won at least a silver award.

The awards ceremony at Gardens by the Bay on Friday also saw designers from the floral windows and balcony gardens categories receive their awards from Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Said Mr Lee: "I am pleased to know that SGF continues to attract top landscape and floral design talents. This year, we are proud to host some 40 designers, who are among the best in their profession. These include 15 prominent local designers."

This year's festival was conceptualised as a tropical rainforest garden, featuring some 70 displays with simulated valleys, mountains and open plains.

Highlights range from chic balcony gardens to floral masterpieces to fantastical garden spaces. The public can also look forward to talks and floral jamming sessions, as well as an Orchid Extravaganza conceptualised by film-maker Royston Tan.

The festival is organised by the National Parks Board (NParks) and Gardens by the Bay.

Its seventh edition features two new offshoots - the SGF Orchid Show, which ran at the National Orchid Garden and other parts of the Singapore Botanic Gardens in April, and the SGF Horticulture Show, which will be held next year at Jurong Lake Gardens.

The main show will run until Aug 3 and be spread over 10ha across The Meadow, Supertree Grove and Flower Dome. More than 600,000 visitors are expected this year.

South African designer Leon Kluge, 38, took home the Best of Show, Gold and Horticulture Excellence awards in the fantasy gardens category. Aloes, impala lilies, African grass and olive trees are some of the plants in his African Thunder display, which also has sculptures inspired by baobabs and dung beetles.

It tells the story of the rain coming back down in Africa when the land is on the cusp between the dry and wet seasons.

Kluge, who won a Gold Medal (Landscape Gardens) and Best Lighting Award (Outdoor) at the festival two years ago, said: "The public will hopefully feel the heartbeat of Africa."

