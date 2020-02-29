Simply purr-fect

The design of this three-generation Housing Board Build-To-Order flat in Boon Lay showcases the perfect balance between an industrial aesthetic and splashes of colour.

For Mr Irwan Abu Satamin, the raw, "cold" vibe of an industrial interior was something he had always wanted in his home. His wife Noraini Misnawi preferred a less sterile look with colours for a calming, cosy ambience.

With these requests in mind, home-grown interior design company Mesh Werk Studio's founder and creative director Landren Lim designed a home with industrial-style elements, as well as light blue and mint-hued walls and some wood-tone finishes.

The renovation took eight weeks and the family moved into the flat in July 2017.

"We wanted our home to feel spacious," say the couple.

Many walls, including the one separating the kitchen from the dining room and that between the living room and what is now the cats' room, were removed to achieve a bright and airy feel in the home.

With six cats, the design of the 1,300 sq ft space also needed to factor in sufficient space and pet-friendly features such as overhead climbing platforms lined with scratching mats, to ensure the pets had various spots for exploration and rest.

To keep within the $50,000 budget, the couple, who are in their 30s and live with Mr Irwan's mother, bought much of their furniture and furnishings from Taobao via Ezbuy.

• This article first appeared in the January 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

