Show house

Businessman Timothy Tay and his wife Samantha Chew, general manager of a voluntary welfare organisation, wanted their semi-detached house in Bukit Timah to be a cosy tropical home filled with personal touches.

The couple, who are in their 50s, entrusted the project to home-grown design practices Muzi Design Architects and Sujonohun.

For Ms Molina Hun and Mr Sujono Lim, creative directors of Sujonohun, being involved very early on in the project had its advantages as well as challenges.

"We had the opportunity to work with the architect in creating an efficient interior layout. We proposed the selection of sanitaryware and fittings, marble, tiles, timber flooring, light fixtures and ironmongery. We also assisted the architect in determining the facade colours, materials and textures," says Ms Hun.

However, being on board right from the start also meant it was a very long process for the interior designer couple.

"It took us about 11/2 years to follow through the architectural development, interior design and carpentry construction of the house. It was not such a clear-cut or straightforward approach for us, and there were also design changes and some obstacles along the way," says Mr Lim.

It took four months for interior design works, which cost $200,000. The family moved into the new house in April last year.

Nevertheless, the duo embraced the challenge and created the tropical home with a sense of openness and connection that the home owners, who live in the 6,118 sq ft home with their two teenage sons, wanted.

The double-volume void in the living and dining areas, earth-toned palette and pockets of green woven into the fabric of the home were all designed with this concept in mind.

Over the years, the home owners have amassed a collection of souvenirs from their travels, which they have always displayed in their homes - from their first Housing Board flat to various condominium apartments.

Mr Tay says: "While these souvenirs are not expensive, they form an invaluable part of our personal history and we wanted Molina and Sujono to include spaces to house them to maintain a sense of continuity."

It was indeed a challenge to bring together the contrast in styles between new furniture and pieces that were brought over from the home owners' previous homes, as well as fittingly display the varied overseas collectibles.

"We also had to juggle the budget and adjust the design accordingly without compromising our original intent," says Ms Hun.

Looking back on the project, the design duo are thankful for the chance to understand the clients on a personal level, as this gives the design a convivial, harmonious and human touch.

•This article first appeared in the July 2019 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

