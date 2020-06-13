See the light...

Lighting

Task lamps do not have to be soulless, fluorescent white light. They can come in the form of table, standing or overhead lamps - as long as they provide sufficient light for your work needs.

When purchasing a task lamp, consider the following factors:

1 Dimmability

Are you using the light solely for work or will it function as a reading or ambient lamp as well? A multi-tasking lamp should have a dimmable function, so you can adjust the level of lighting to your needs.

Also, consider the kind of work you do. Those involved with detail-oriented visual work, like illustrations, may need a brighter light.

2 Direction

Again, this depends on the type of work you do.

Focused lighting - the kind provided by swing arm lamps, for instance - is great for working at a desk.

But if you work mostly on a screen, a lamp with diffused light is less harsh on the eyes.

3 Colour

Bright white LED lighting (4,600 to 6,500K) has been said to provide the same benefits as natural light, which helps improve your focus.

However, the blue light present in this colour temperature range can impede your body's natural circadian rhythm because your body is tricked into thinking it is the middle of the day.

If you are using the task lamp to work mostly in the evenings, consider getting a warmer colour like warm white instead, so you can unwind more easily afterwards.

4 Style

Table lamps offer portability and are the most common option for task lamps.

Choose one with a slim profile, so it does not take up too much space on your desk.

Standing lamps make a much bigger style statement since their height makes them visually dominating.

These are better for more diffused lighting or if you want to brighten a dark corner.

While wall lamps are space-saving, their fixed nature means you have to plan your space and activities well.

These are great for bedside reading lamps, especially when room for a nightstand is limited.

This article first appeared in the June 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

... and sit tight

Chairs

A good chair should support you comfortably at the right height and prevent problems such as slouching and shoulder aches.

An office chair may be the most important feature of your study or home office, but other elements should come into play when considering which one to purchase.

First, take a look at your desk. Is it at the right height? Will you have to move around a lot to reach things?

Then consider the configuration of your work space.

Will you be working on your own? If you are using a shared space, a chair with a slimmer profile and a roller base might work better.

Here are other factors to consider when purchasing a chair:

1 Adjustability

Most office chairs will have height and arm adjustability, but the best ones also offer flexibility when it comes to angle and tension control.

Your ideal office chair should sit at a height that does not cause you to slouch to see your laptop screen or raise your arms and shoulders too much when you type.

2 Back support

Having great lumbar support can prevent back strain. Some chairs come with adjustable lumbar support that lets you fit it to your lower back. Alternatively, you can purchase a separate back rest if your home office chair does not have an adjustable one.

3 Cushioning and fabric

The fabric that makes up the cushioning should be breathable enough so your chair does not become hot and uncomfortable after you sit in it too long.

It should also allow for easy cleaning.

4 Other features

Also, depending on user preferences, consider the wheel base and swivel, which allow you to move freely around without strain, and whether the chair has armrests.