Scene-stealing superhouse

NEW YORK • Forget Edna Mode - that is, if you can.
Edna, the pint-size fashion potentate of the movie Incredibles 2, casts a tall shadow in the world of style, her outsize specs, out-of-this-world wardrobe and briskly authoritative attitude calling to mind a salty composite of fashion stars - Rei Kawakubo, Iris Apfel and Edith Head, among them.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?