Scene-stealing superhouse

NEW YORK • Forget Edna Mode - that is, if you can.

Edna, the pint-size fashion potentate of the movie Incredibles 2, casts a tall shadow in the world of style, her outsize specs, out-of-this-world wardrobe and briskly authoritative attitude calling to mind a salty composite of fashion stars - Rei Kawakubo, Iris Apfel and Edith Head, among them.