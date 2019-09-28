Root Awakening: Stressed balsam plant may be lacking nutrients and water

Stressed balsam plant may be lacking nutrients and water

What is happening to my balsam plant? The leaves are yellowing, turning brown at the tips and falling off. The plant has also stopped flowering. There are some whiteflies around the plant whenever I shake the branches. Are they the cause of the plant's condition?

Ng Wei Lin

Your balsam plant is under stress. The yellowing older leaves indicate a nutrient deficiency, such as potassium.

Older leaves can turn yellow and shed due to irregular watering and/or the lack of root space, especially if the plant is growing inside a small pot.

When a plant is not growing under optimal conditions, it is susceptible to pest attacks and, in this case, whiteflies can be found on your plant.

First, ensure your plant has sufficient root space and water it regularly.

Next, feed it during periods of vigorous growth and make sure the soil pH level is in the correct range, so that nutrients do not become locked up.

Finally, to manage the whitefly infestation in an environmentally friendly way - and if you prefer organic means - the usage of natural pyrethrin pesticides can provide a quick solution.

Subsequent sprays of neem oil pesticide will be needed to keep the infestation at a manageable level.

Goji berry plant may have suffered transplant shock

My goji berry plant was growing well and I harvested some goji berries. After repotting it into a bigger container, it started to wilt. How can I revive it?

Chian Hwey Miin

The most common cause for a plant wilting after moving it to a new pot is transplant shock. When moving the plant, you could have disturbed its root ball.

Some gardeners remove the existing soil of a plant and, in the process, damage is done to the roots. Not all plants are able to withstand such a procedure. If the roots of a plant are healthy and the existing media is still in good condition, minimal disturbance should be made to the root ball. At most, a slight untangling of any girdling roots needs to be done. Shortly after transplanting a plant, it should be located in a cool but bright area.

If the plant wilts, you can cover it with a large, clear plastic bag to help conserve moisture to aid recovery.

As the plant recovers, the bag can be removed and the plant can be gradually moved as it gets used to the conditions of its new growing area.

Leave Eggfruit on the tree until it is ripe

Many years ago, my friend gave me a plant and said it was avocado. Now, it is starting to bear fruit, but it does not look like the normal avocado. What is the plant and the fruit?

Richard Yong

The tree is known as Eggfruit, Yellow Sapote or Canistel and its botanical name is Pouteria campechiana. When the fruit is ripe, its flesh is sweet and has a texture similar to that of a hard-boiled egg yolk. It is best to leave the fruit on the tree until it is ripe and falls off by itself. Fruit picked from the tree are still immature and hard. Once harvested, they will not ripen properly and are astringent.

Hawaii Woodnettle grows fast and irritates skin

What is this plant and is it safe for me to grow it? It is seen in every pot.

Mikail Abdullah Tan

The plant is commonly known as the Hawaii Woodnettle and its botanical name is Laportea interrupta. It belongs to the nettle family, Urticaceae. This plant spreads around quite readily and becomes weedy.

Due to its fast growth rate and sheer numbers growing in a single area, it can compete with smaller, slower-growing plants. The plant’s fine hairs can irritate the skin, so wear gloves when you are weeding it from your potted plants.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and park manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore

