Root Awakening: Spikemoss needs a moist, shaded environment to thrive

Spikemoss needs a moist, shaded environment to thrive

My bed of ferns used to be bushy. But now, there are only sporadic patches of ferns that are still alive. The bare ground is an area of exposed soil, moss and some weeds. What kind of ferns are these? How should I care for them?

Shirley Tham

The plant is better known as a fern ally and is a species of Selaginella most commonly called a spikemoss or clubmoss. Common names can be confusing. Also, note that it is neither a moss nor a fern.

The soil looks compacted. This plant has to be grown in a well-drained media that is rich in organic matter and moisture-retentive to thrive. The roots need to be kept moist most of the time and the plant should never be allowed to dry out. It grows best if it gets filtered sunlight for at least six hours daily.

You can feed it with coated, controlled-release fertiliser pellets or a very weak water-soluble fertiliser. Do not feed it with excessive amounts of fertiliser as it will burn the plant.

Brinjal may be attacked by a chewing pest

Why are there white patches on the leaves? What should I do?

Pratap Nambiar

Your brinjal plant (botanical name: Solanum melongena) may have been attacked by a leaf-eating insect, likely a type of beetle or its larvae.

Inspect all parts of the plant for the pest. If the infestation is small, you can probably manage the pests by removing and destroying them.

You can then place the plant in a netted enclosure to prevent the entry of pests.

Organic pesticides often offer limited efficacy in controlling leaf-eating beetles and their larvae. Neem oil pesticide, sold at local nurseries, may deter pests from eating the leaves.

Make sure you purchase neem oil that has an emulsifier added for easier application on the plant.

Cypermethrin, a chemical pesticide, may be considered if organic means do not work.

Note that chemical pesticides are not preferred as they can adversely affect beneficial insects, such as pest predators and flower pollinators.

The regular use of a single pesticide can also lead to resistance.

Chuan Lian's silvery-green leaves make it an attractive foliage plant

What is the name of this plant? I was told it is a herb. Also, do you have any book recommendations on plants, herbs and trees I can borrow from the National Library?

Jansen Loo

The plant is botanically known as Senecio ampliflorus. Its local Chinese name is "Chuan Lian" and it is commonly grown for medicinal uses. As with many medicinal plants, its healing properties have not been studied in humans and proven by science. It is best to proceed with caution and consult a doctor when you are ill.

This plant's silvery-green leaves make it an attractive foliage plant. Your plant looks rather etiolated, where the leaf-to-leaf distance on the stems is rather wide. This is a sign the plant is not receiving sufficient sunlight.

You should grow this plant in a location where it can get at least six hours of filtered sunlight. Grow it in a well-drained growing mix and do not overwater as the plant tends to rot easily when the soil is soggy.

You can check out the book, 1001 Garden Plants In Singapore, published by the National Parks Board at the library.

Wingpod Purslane is different from Common Purslane

Is this plant the Common Purslane? Can it be eaten raw in salad? If yes, can the flowers be eaten raw too?

Karen Lee

The plant is one of the many hybrids of the Wingpod Purslane and its botanical name is Portulaca umbraticola.

Available in many types, the plant is admired for its colourful flowers and grown as an ornamental groundcover.

The Common Purslane that is often grown for its edible leaves and young shoots is a relative.

Its botanical name is Portulaca oleracea and it produces very small yellow flowers.

The plant has similar-looking spoon-shaped leaves. It can sometimes be seen growing as a weed in garden beds, grass areas and between cracks in buildings.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and park manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

