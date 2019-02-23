Root Awakening: Soil-less growing mixes do not retain nutrients

Soil-less growing mixes do not retain nutrients

I bought premium potting mix which contains cocopeat, peat moss, vermiculite, perlite and buffering agents. I planted Eau de Cologne mint and basil into two separate pots with same mix and, after three months, the soil appears to become spongy and does not seem to retain water well. The basil is now not growing as fast as compared with the initial potting and its lower leaves show chlorosis. What should I do? Also, why does my mint from a curved stem cutting grow in a curvy manner, unlike those I saw at a gardeners' event that grew upright? In addition, it flowered. Should I allow it to flower? How can I preserve pruned material over time without loss of its bioactive compounds?

Liu Miao Miao

The mix described appears to be a soil-less one. Such a growing mix does not retain nutrients and requires constant feeding of plants to ensure healthy and vigorous growth. Soil-less growing mixes, when allowed to dry out, can be difficult to wet again, resulting in a spongy mass where water is repelled and flows out readily from the pot's drainage holes.

You may want to concoct your own soil-based mix for growing herbs by first mixing equal parts of good quality burnt earth and good quality compost and two parts of fine expanded clay pellets. This will result in a friable and well-drained soil-based mix that is suitable for most herbs.

Mints need to be pruned regularly to achieve a tidy, compact and bushy growth habit. They also need to be exposed to sufficient sunlight to achieve a compact growth habit. Note that the lack of sunlight exposure will lead to elongated and weak plants with stems that are soft and floppy. The plants will also be prone to pest attacks.

The long stems are actually the runners of the plant. When grown in the ground, these runners will root at the nodes and new growth will be produced.

That is how mint plants grow and spread out. When planted in a pot, the runners can make the plant look untidy. You can snip them off and root them separately in a new pot to produce new plants.

Some mint plants flower in Singapore and it appears long day length (light exposure for more than 12 hours) is one of the factors that trigger flowering. A way to discourage flowering is to reduce the duration of lit hours on your mint - this can be done by draping a dark tent or box over the plant. You can cut away the flowers - that seems to discourage flowering in some cultivars.

Do note that there is no preservation method that can conserve all of the compounds found in fresh mint leaves.

The easiest and most feasible way you can use at home is to freeze the leaves as the low temperature can reduce the loss of most volatile compounds found in them.

Feather Celosia favoured for auspicious colour

I saw this plant sapling in the garden. It has a red stem and light green leaves. What is it?

Andrew Wong

The plant is commonly known as the Plume Celosia or Feather Celosia. Its botanical name is Celosia argentea var. plumosa.

It is commonly grown as a Chinese New Year festive plant, valued for the vibrant and auspicious colours of its inflorescences. It grows as an annual and dies after flowering and producing seeds. The seeds would have been dispersed from earlier plants and started growing into the plant you saw.

Uproot for complete removal

This plant sprouted in one of my flower pots. I tried cutting it off, leaving just a short stem. Within weeks, the big leaves appeared and their smell is overpowering. What plant is this? Do I have to pull it up by the roots to get rid of it? Lau Kim Boo

The plant is most likely a species of dumb canethat is botanically known as Dieffenbachia parlatorei. It was once sold as a Chinese New Year festive plant and appears to have fallen out of fashion.

It is a shade-tolerant foliage plant that can be transplanted and grown in a shaded corner of your garden. It can grow comfortably in a large pot and be used as a display plant.

If it is no longer wanted, it should be uprooted and discarded. Cutting the stem to the base will not eradicate the plant as the remaining stem will produce new growth.

Sucking pests infesting vegetables

I have been growing different types of vegetables and notice that, with every lot of vegetables, there are white spots on their foliage. Are the vegetables still edible? They are grown with sand and soil, and chicken manure, coffee grounds and egg shells have been added before each transplant of the seedlings. A small amount of fruit enzymes has also been added to the water used for watering the vegetables.

Cath Liu

Your leafy vegetable appears to be affected by sucking pests such as spider mites or white flies. Their sap-sucking activity will lead to the formation of such white spots, which often coalesce into larger patches.

These pests are very small and can climb through the small holes in netting that is often used to deter pests from entering cultivated plots. The vegetables can still be eaten, but are not aesthetically appealing.

Practise field sanitation where the management of the same pest population is performed for plants grown in neighbouring plots. You can regularly spray an organic botanical pesticide such as neem oil that is reported to be able to deter pests from affecting your plants, but note that this method is not always effective.

Crop rotation is recommended to reduce in-situ pest population - grow vegetables that are less susceptible to such sucking pests. Some examples of plants to grow are perennial leafy vegetables like Cekur Manis (Sauropus androgynus) and Water Leaf (Talinum triangulare).

Chemical control is not recommended - this can be harmful to beneficial garden life and pests can become resistant to the chemical used. Also, it defeats the purpose of growing chemical-free vegetables.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and park manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

