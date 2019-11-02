Root Awakening

Indian jujube fruit is edible

This plant is about 1m tall and grows in a pot. Its fruit looks like a mini green apple and has a single large seed like an apricot's. The flesh is sweet and crunchy. Does the plant have health or medicinal benefits?

Jennifer Lee Bee Im

The shrub is commonly known as the Indian jujube (botanical name: Ziziphus mauritiana).

It can be grown either as a shrub or a tree and it produces edible fruit. They are light green to yellow when immature. As they ripen, they turn reddish brown.

The plant requires a sunny location to thrive and appears to produce fruit more readily when grown in a large pot. Prune it periodically to manage its size when it is grown in a pot.

Keep the plant out of the reach of children and pets as well as exercise care when pruning it, as it has numerous thorns on its branches.

Basil needs nutrients, sunlight to grow well

I tried growing basil from both seeds and cuttings many times. But my plants are not growing. They have also shrivelled and the leaves are turning brown.

Han Bih Sheng

Your basil plants appear rather yellowish - it is a symptom they are lacking in nutrients, in particular, nitrogen. The lack of nitrogen will also result in sluggish growth and premature shedding of leaves.

As such, ensure you grow your basil plants in a more fertile growing medium and fertilise them regularly to promote growth.

Basil plants are sun-loving and require at least six hours of direct sunlight to grow. The lack of sunlight will lead to slow-growing plants with soft, lanky growth.

The soil looks rather dry. It should be watered thoroughly and regularly to ensure it is moist, as basil plants are not drought-tolerant plants. The lack of water can lead to wilting of plants, which can set them back.

Twoflower Mille Graines a common weed that grows in flower pots, garden beds

What plant is this? Is it a weed or baby's breath?

Stephanie Lim

The plant is botanically known as Hedyotis biflora and its common name is Twoflower Mille Graines. This plant often occurs as a weed in flower pots and garden beds.

It is a herb that is documented to be used in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to treat various ailments such as fever and inflammation.

It is best grown under direct or filtered sunlight for at least six hours daily. The growing media should be moisture-retentive and well-drained.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

• Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.