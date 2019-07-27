Root Awakening

Shrubs are Barbados Cherry, Singapore Holly and Chinese Wormwood

These plants were bought some time ago from the nursery. What are their names and do they have any medicinal properties?

Lau Lin Soon

The shrub (photo left) that produces red, cherry-like fruit is botanically known as the Malpighia emarginata. Its common name is Barbados Cherry. It produces abundant, highly ornamental fruit as well as small attractive pink flowers.

If allowed to grow, it can become a small tree. It can also be pruned into a bonsai. Its fruit are edible, but quite sour. They are a good source of vitamin C.

The plant with prickly, holly-like leaves (photo centre) is a relative of the Barbados Cherry. Its botanical name is Malpighia coccigera and common names include Miniature Holly and Singapore Holly.

It is also a candidate for pruning into a bonsai and often grown in medicinal gardens where it is harvested to treat liver issues.

Both Malpighia species grow well under local tropical conditions and exposure to direct sunlight for at least six hours daily is necessary for healthy growth.

The soil should be moisture-retentive and well-drained.

The Chinese Wormwood (botanical name: Crossostephium chinense) is the shrub with highly ornamental, silver-coloured leaves (photo right).

It is a plant that can be difficult to cultivate in Singapore and should be grown under direct sunlight for at least six hours daily. It must be sheltered from the rain.

The roots and leaves of this plant have medicinal uses and are reportedly used to treat ailments such as cold, cough, rheumatism and joint pain.

Do note many of such herbal remedies are anecdotal and it is advisable to seek professional advice before attempting to treat health issues with medicinal plants on your own.

Medusa's Head is propagated by division

What type of succulent is this and how do I propagate it?

Gan Sze Ying



Medusa's Head is propagated by division. PHOTO: GAN SZE YING



The plant is botanically known as Euphorbia flanaganii. Its common name is Medusa's Head, which is derived from the appearance of the plant. You need to grow it under at least six hours of direct sunlight to keep it compact and healthy. Otherwise, it will produce thin, lanky long new stems.

As for propagation, suckers may appear on older plants and these can be divided when they are large enough to handle. Do let the divided suckers dry for several days until the milky latex stops flowing.

Some gardeners find it useful to dust the wounds with fungicide before planting them in coarse growing media.

Flower bud drop may be caused by sucking pests

I have been waiting for my desert rose to bear flowers. I followed your guide in The Straits Times on how to care for such plants, giving them enough sunlight, water and good soil. I see buds appearing, but they soon fall off. The edges of the leaves on top wilted too.

Patricia Lum



Flower bud drop may be caused by sucking pests. PHOTO: PATRICIA LUM



The dropping of flower buds could be due to the infestation by small sap-sucking pests, such as spider mites or mealy bugs, which are common in the desert rose (botanical name: Adenium obesum).

Spider mites appear as very tiny red dots, which may or may not be accompanied by the presence of fine webbing. They also cause new leaves to become distorted and yellow. Mealy bugs are comparatively larger and they look like small, white cottony masses.

Both pests can be managed by spraying castile soap solution on them. A preventative spray applied regularly may be needed to prevent the pests from damaging developing flower buds.

Pot may be too small for butterfly pea plant

I have planted some butterfly pea seeds in a flower pot about three months ago. At first, the plants seemed to be growing well, but as they reached about 45cm tall, growth slowed down. Is it because I did not put a rack for the vines to climb? Is it possible for such plants to grow to the flowering stage if they are left in the pot?

Andrew Lum



Pot may be too small for butterfly pea plant. PHOTO: ANDREW

LUM



The slowing down of plant growth in your butterfly pea plant (botanical name: Clitoria ternatea) could be due to the lack of root space in the flower pot.

In general, a larger plant would need to be supported by a larger root zone. It appears that the flower pot may be too small to support the growth of a larger plant.

To check this, look at the base of the flower pot - are roots growing out from the drainage holes?

You can also carefully tip the plant out from its current pot and look at the extent of root growth.

The butterfly pea can be grown as a shrub by regular pruning. This may be preferred for gardeners who do not have the space to install a trellis for it to climb.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and park manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

• Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.